The CEO of United Airlines has issued a second public apology about the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday, calling the incident “truly horrific”.“No one should ever be mistreated this way,” Oscar Munoz wrote in a note to employees Tuesday, one day after video posted by fellow passengers showing police dragging the man off the plane went viral.
United Airlines CEO tries softer apology after company's stock nosedives | US news | The Guardian
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Apr 11, 2017 4:22 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment