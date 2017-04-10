Newsvine

Migrants from west Africa being 'sold in Libyan slave markets' | World news | The Guardian

Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Mon Apr 10, 2017 5:51 PM
    West African migrants are being bought and sold openly in modern-day slave markets in Libya, survivors have told a UN agency helping them return home.Trafficked people passing through Libya have previously reported violence, extortion and slave labour. But the new testimony from the International Organization for Migration suggests that the trade in human beings has become so normalised that people are being traded in public.

