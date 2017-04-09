Newsvine

Teenage Russian asylum seeker arrested over explosive device in Oslo | World news | The Guardian

Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Sun Apr 9, 2017 8:14 PM
    A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with an explosive device found near a busy subway station in Oslo and defused before it detonated, Norway’s security service has said.Signe Aaling, chief prosecutor with the PST security service, said on Sunday that the youth had been detained on suspicion of handling explosives.

