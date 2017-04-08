Newsvine

Lee Roy-10779962

Lee Roy-10779962 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 723 Comments: 0 Since: Jan 2015

Indian girl found in jungle was not living with monkeys, officials say | World news | The Guardian

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Sat Apr 8, 2017 3:46 PM
    Discuss:

    The discovery of a girl reportedly living with monkeys in the forests of northern India, has been compared to a modern-day Jungle Book, but officials and doctors close to the child say the true story is darker.This week news reports from the state of Uttar Pradesh said the girl, aged around eight, found by forest rangers in January living with and acting like a monkey. She was reportedly naked, crawled on all fours and screeched at passersby.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor