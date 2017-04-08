Newsvine

Lee Roy-10779962

Lee Roy-10779962 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 723 Comments: 0 Since: Jan 2015

Russia sends warship to battlegroup off Syrian coast | World news | The Guardian

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Sat Apr 8, 2017 2:23 PM
    Discuss:

    A warship armed with cruise missiles has joined the Russian battlegroup off the coast of Syria as part of Moscow’s response to US cruise missile strikes on the Syrian airbase of Shayrat.

    Russia’s angry declarations, a world away from hopes of a rapprochement voiced in Washington and Moscow after Donald Trump’s election, have overshadowed US secretary of state Rex Tillerson’s planned visit to Moscow. His anticipated meeting with Vladimir Putin will now be dedicated to reaching an understanding on Syria and addressing concerns over Russia’s suspension of an agreement designed to keep the world’s largest nuclear powers from accidentally clashing there.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor