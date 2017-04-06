Syria 'chemical attack' prompts social media messages - BBC News

Dozens of civilians, including children, were killed and injured in the attack carried out on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun.
The majority of images and videos circulated online show the victims either dead or suffering.
Dozens of civilians, including children, were killed and injured in the attack carried out on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun.
The majority of images and videos circulated online show the victims either dead or suffering.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment