Four people have died, including a police officer, and at least 20 people have been injured in a major terror attack outside the Houses of Parliament, the Metropolitan police have confirmed. Mark Rowley, the head of counter-terrorism at the Met, said a police officer had died after being stabbed by a lone attacker attempting to enter the House of Commons. The suspect was shot and killed.
Houses of Parliament attack: four dead including police officer | UK news | The Guardian
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Mar 22, 2017 4:47 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment