US electronics ban for Middle East flights endangers passengers for profit | World news | The Guardian

A new measure forcing passengers to store all their large electronics in the hold may have disastrous consequences, say airline experts – and the only security that measure will provide is financial security to American carriers.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretly sent 10 foreign-owned carriers an “emergency amendment” via the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Monday, requiring flights inbound to the US from 10 Middle Eastern airports to ban any device larger than a cellphone from carry-on luggage. On Tuesday, the UK announced it was going even further than the US , banning in-cabin electronics on all direct flights from six Middle Eastern countries.