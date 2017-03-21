Newsvine

US electronics ban for Middle East flights endangers passengers for profit | World news | The Guardian

Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Tue Mar 21, 2017 4:49 PM
    A new measure forcing passengers to store all their large electronics in the hold may have disastrous consequences, say airline experts – and the only security that measure will provide is financial security to American carriers.

    The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretly sent 10 foreign-owned carriers an “emergency amendment” via the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Monday, requiring flights inbound to the US from 10 Middle Eastern airports to ban any device larger than a cellphone from carry-on luggage. On Tuesday, the UK announced it was going even further than the US , banning in-cabin electronics on all direct flights from six Middle Eastern countries.

