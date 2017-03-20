Newsvine

US forbids any device larger than cellphone on airlines from 13 countries | Business | The Guardian

The Guardian
Mon Mar 20, 2017
    US authorities have secretly required airlines from 13 nations to forbid passengers from carrying any electronic or electrical device larger than a cellphone. The new edict was distributed in an email described as “confidential” from the US transportation safety administration (TSA) on Monday.

