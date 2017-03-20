US authorities have secretly required airlines from 13 nations to forbid passengers from carrying any electronic or electrical device larger than a cellphone. The new edict was distributed in an email described as “confidential” from the US transportation safety administration (TSA) on Monday.
US forbids any device larger than cellphone on airlines from 13 countries | Business | The Guardian
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:13 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment