Ex-UK ambassador calls White House wiretap claims 'gratuitously damaging' | US news | The Guardian

Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:41 PM
    The former British ambassador to Washington, Sir Peter Westmacott, has issued a withering criticism of Donald Trump and his inner circle, accusing them of making absurd, unthinkable and nonsensical claims about the UK’s involvement in alleged wiretapping of Trump Tower that he warns could damage close ties between the two countries. Writing in the Guardian, Westmacott accuses the White House of not only “peddling falsehoods” that the British intelligence agency GCHQ assisted then president Barack Obama in tapping Trump’s New York phones, but of potentially harming intelligence cooperation across the Atlantic.

