China has rebuffed Donald Trump’s latest Twitter attack after the US president accused Beijing of doing little to help force North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, to abandon his nuclear ambitions.Speaking in Beijing alongside the US secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, the Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi, claimed a responsible China had “devoted a lot of energy and effort over the years” to resolving the North Korean issue.
China rejects Trump criticisms over North Korea | World news | The Guardian
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:54 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment