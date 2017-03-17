Newsvine

US admits Syria airstrike that killed 46 but denies targeting mosque | World news | The Guardian

Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Fri Mar 17, 2017 4:10 PM
    The US has said it carried out an airstrike in Syria against an al-Qaida meeting but denied deliberately targeting a mosque where 46 people were reportedly killed.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said most of the dead were civilians in the Thursday evening raid on the village of Al-Jineh, in the northern province of Aleppo.

