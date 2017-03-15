Hawaii judge to issue ruling on revised Trump travel ban before it takes effect | US news | The Guardian

A federal judge in Hawaii has said he will rule Wednesday on whether to halt Donald Trump’s revised immigration ban before it takes effect at 12.01am.

US district judge Derrick Watson is one of several judges hearing arguments over the ban in the final hours before its implementation. He said on Wednesday afternoon after hearing oral arguments that he would issue a written ruling before 6pm Hawaii time. Hawaii was the first state to challenge the second version of Trump’s travel ban, after the first was halted by court order.