US to deploy missile-capable drones across border from North Korea | US news | The Guardian

The Guardian
Tue Mar 14, 2017
    The US has declared it will permanently station missile-capable drones in South Korea in the latest round of military escalation in north-eastern Asia.The drone deployment comes a week after North Korea carried out a test salvo of four missiles that landed off the coast of Japan, and a day before the US secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, embarks on a tour of a region widely regarded as the most dangerous corner of the world.

