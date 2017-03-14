US to deploy missile-capable drones across border from North Korea | US news | The Guardian

The US has declared it will permanently station missile-capable drones in South Korea in the latest round of military escalation in north-eastern Asia.The drone deployment comes a week after North Korea carried out a test salvo of four missiles that landed off the coast of Japan, and a day before the US secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, embarks on a tour of a region widely regarded as the most dangerous corner of the world.
