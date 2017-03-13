The Girl Guides of Canada are cancelling all travel to the United States because of fears that their members might have trouble at the border due to travel restrictions enacted by Donald Trump. A spokeswoman, Sarah Kiriliuks, said on Monday the organization’s membership was diverse and inclusive and leaders worried some girls could get left behind when a group tried to enter the US.
Canada's Girl Guides cancel all US travel as Trump rules spark fears at border | World news | The Guardian
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Mar 13, 2017 4:07 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment