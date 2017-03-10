Newsvine

Park Geun-hye: South Korean court removes president over scandal | World news | The Guardian

Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:40 PM
    Park Geun-hye has become the first democratically elected South Korean president to be forced from office, after the country’s constitutional court upheld a parliamentary vote to impeach her over a corruption and cronyism scandal that could see her face criminal charges.Friday’s dramatic judgement brings an abrupt and ignominious end to Park’s four years in office – the most dramatic development yet in a scandal that has gripped and horrified South Koreans in equal measure. Two died in protests after the ruling.

