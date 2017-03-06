Children in Syria are suffering from “toxic stress”, a severe form of psychological trauma that can cause life-long damage, according to a study that charts a rise in self-harm and suicide attempts among children as young as 12.A report by Save the Children and its partner agencies in Syria paints a harrowing picture of the country’s children, 5.8 million of whom are in need of aid, after a war which reaches its sixth year next week.
Syrian children suffering staggering levels of trauma, report warns | Global development | The Guardian
Seeded on Mon Mar 6, 2017 3:41 PM
