Tom Hanks sends espresso machine to help White House press fight for truth | Film | The Guardian

Tom Hanks has delivered an espresso machine to the White House press corps to provide a caffeinated boost to their efforts in the “good fight for truth”.The gesture continues a long-running tradition by Hanks, who first bestowed a new coffee machine for the journalists covering the White House in 2004, during George W. Bush’s presidency.
