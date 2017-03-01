Newsvine

Lee Roy-10779962

Lee Roy-10779962 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 699 Comments: 0 Since: Jan 2015

Dreamer detained by Ice agents while in process of Daca status renewal | US news | The Guardian

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 5:38 PM
    Discuss:

    A young woman applying for the renewal of her Daca status was arrested and detained by immigration agents in Jackson, Mississippi on Wednesday, shortly after she addressed a press conference in support of undocumented migrants’ rights.Daniela Vargas, a 22-year-old who came to the US as a seven-year-old child from Cordoba, Argentina, had told the rally how she dreamed of returning to college and becoming a math teacher, according to her attorneys.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor