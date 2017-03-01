Dreamer detained by Ice agents while in process of Daca status renewal | US news | The Guardian

A young woman applying for the renewal of her Daca status was arrested and detained by immigration agents in Jackson, Mississippi on Wednesday, shortly after she addressed a press conference in support of undocumented migrants’ rights.Daniela Vargas, a 22-year-old who came to the US as a seven-year-old child from Cordoba, Argentina, had told the rally how she dreamed of returning to college and becoming a math teacher, according to her attorneys.
