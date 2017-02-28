Uber CEO caught on video arguing with driver about fares, adding to bad month | Technology | The Guardian

Newsvine

    Another day, another embarrassing story about Uber. The embattled ride-hail company logged another controversy on Tuesday when Bloomberg News published dashcam video of CEO Travis Kalanick arguing with his own Uber driver over the company’s treatment of drivers.

