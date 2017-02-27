The World Health Organisation (WHO) has published a list of the 12 bacteria which pose the greatest threat to human health because they are resistant to antibiotics. Health experts have previously warned that resistance to the drugs that are used to fight infections could cause a bigger threat to mankind than cancer.
WHO names 12 bacteria that pose the greatest threat to human health | Society | The Guardian
