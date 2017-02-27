Newsvine

Lee Roy-10779962

WHO names 12 bacteria that pose the greatest threat to human health | Society | The Guardian

Current Status: Published
Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:52 PM
    The World Health Organisation (WHO) has published a list of the 12 bacteria which pose the greatest threat to human health because they are resistant to antibiotics. Health experts have previously warned that resistance to the drugs that are used to fight infections could cause a bigger threat to mankind than cancer.

