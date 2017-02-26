Pakistani airline launches probe into 'extra passengers' claim | World news | The Guardian

An investigation is under way after reports that a Pakistan International Airlines plane flew from Karachi to Saudi Arabia with people standing in the aisle all the way after staff boarded extra passengers.People with handwritten boarding cards scrambled for seats as the Boeing 777 taxied for takeoff on 20 January, according to the report in Pakistani newspaper Dawn.
