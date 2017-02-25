Border agents detained and questioned the son of the boxing legend Muhammad Ali about his religion when he flew back to the US this month, a family lawyer said.“Where did you get your name from? Are you a Muslim?” they asked the 44-year-old Muhammad Ali Jr, who was born in Philadelphia and is a US citizen.
US border agents ask Muhammad Ali's son: 'Are you a Muslim?' | US news | The Guardian
