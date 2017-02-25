Kim Jong-nam killing: suspect 'paid $90 to take part in prank' | World news | The Guardian

The Indonesian woman who is one of the suspects in the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s half-brother said she was paid $90 (£72) for what she believed was a prank, an Indonesian official has said.Siti Aisyah told authorities she did not want her parents to see her in custody, said Andriano Erwin, Indonesia’s deputy ambassador to Malaysia, one day after Malaysia revealed that VX nerve agent was used in the bizarre killing of Kim Jong-nam at Kuala Lumpur airport.