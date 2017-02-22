Newsvine

Police make arrests at Standing Rock in push to evict remaining activists | US news | The Guardian

Seeded on Wed Feb 22, 2017
Seeded on Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:13 PM
    Only a few dozen people remained at the Dakota Access pipeline protest encampment on Wednesday night after the state’s eviction deadline saw most of the activists leave voluntarily amid a show of force from law enforcement in riot gear.Ten activists were arrested on the road near the camp, but police did not enter the camp, according to North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, who spoke at a press conference Wednesday evening. Burgum said the eviction had gone “very smoothly” and that he expected the government to have “unfettered access to the camp starting tomorrow”.

