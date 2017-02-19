White House denies reports of Russian contacts amid search to replace Flynn | US news | The Guardian

The White House has disputed reports of contacts between Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russian officials, even as the president continued to search for a national security adviser to replace retired general Michael Flynn, who resigned last week after revelations that he misled the vice-president about his calls to Russia’s ambassador.In a series of interviews, the White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, flatly denied many reports, telling NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday: “We don’t know of any contacts with Russian agents.”