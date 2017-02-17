Newsvine

Lee Roy-10779962

Lee Roy-10779962 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 686 Comments: 0 Since: Jan 2015

Suspect in North Korea killing 'thought she was taking part in TV prank' | World news | The Guardian

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:59 PM
    Discuss:

    An Indonesian woman arrested for suspected involvement in the killing of the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un’s half-brother in Malaysia was duped into thinking she was part of a comedy show prank, Indonesia’s national police chief has said, citing information received from Malaysian authorities.Tito Karnavian told reporters in Indonesia’s Aceh province that Siti Aisyah, 25, was paid to be involved in pranks .

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor