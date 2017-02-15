Newsvine

Russian spy ship 30 miles from US Navy sub base - Yahoo

Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: Yahoo!
Seeded on Wed Feb 15, 2017 5:29 PM
    A Russian spy ship is now 30 miles south of New London, Connecticut, where a U.S. Navy submarine base is located. The Viktor Leonov, a Russian intelligence gathering ship, had been making its way north along the East Coast of the United States since early this week. On Monday the vessel was 70 miles off the coast of Delaware.

