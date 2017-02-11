Newsvine

Lee Roy-10779962

Lee Roy-10779962 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 680 Comments: 0 Since: Jan 2015

Snowden claims report Russia may 'gift' him to Trump proves he is not a spy | US news | The Guardian

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:14 PM
    Discuss:

    Whistleblower Edward Snowden has seized on a report that Russia is considering sending him back to the US as a “gift” to Donald Trump, saying that the story vindicates him of charges that he is a spy.“Finally: irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel,” he said on Twitter. “No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they’re next.”

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor