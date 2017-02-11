Whistleblower Edward Snowden has seized on a report that Russia is considering sending him back to the US as a “gift” to Donald Trump, saying that the story vindicates him of charges that he is a spy.“Finally: irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel,” he said on Twitter. “No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they’re next.”
Snowden claims report Russia may 'gift' him to Trump proves he is not a spy | US news | The Guardian
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:14 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment