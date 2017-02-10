Mexican marines use helicopter gunship to kill alleged cartel leader and members | World news | The Guardian

An alleged regional leader of the Beltrán Leyva drug cartel and 11 accomplices have been killed in clashes with Mexican marines who poured gunfire into a house from a helicopter-mounted machine gun.The federal interior department said via Twitter that Juan Francisco Patrón Sánchez headed the cartel’s operations in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit and in the southern part of Jalisco state. The navy official identified the dead capo by the criminal nickname “H2”.