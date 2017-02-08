Newsvine

Yemen wants US to reassess counter-terrorism strategy after botched raid | World news | The Guardian

Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Wed Feb 8, 2017 6:13 PM
    The Yemeni government said on Wednesday it wants a rethink of US counter-terrorist operations on its territory after a botched commando raid on 29 January that left more than 30 civilians dead.The Navy Seal operation, aimed at gathering intelligence on al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (Aqap), has shone light on chaotic decision-making in the Trump White House, where presidential aides, many with little foreign policy or national security experience, are competing for influence.

