US-China war would be a disaster for the world, says Communist party | World news | The Guardian

Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Mon Feb 6, 2017 3:34 PM
    A military conflict between the US and China would spell disaster for the world, the Communist party’s official mouthpiece has warned, in its first pronouncement on ties between the world’s two largest economies since Donald Trump moved into the White House.“Were the United States and China to wage war on one another, the whole world would divide itself,” the People’s Daily newspaper argued in a commentary, paraphrasing Henry Kissinger, the veteran US diplomat whose secret mission to China led to the historic rapprochement between Richard Nixon and Mao Zedong in 1972.

