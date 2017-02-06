Israel’s parliament has approved a controversial bill to retroactively “legalise” illegal Jewish outposts built on privately owned Palestinian land, setting up an inevitable confrontation with the international community.The so-called ‘Regulation Bill’ paves the way for Israel to recognise thousands of illegally built Jewish settler homes constructed on privately-owned Palestinian land in what opponents have dubbed a ‘theft’ and ‘land grab’.
Israel passes bill retroactively legalising Jewish settlements | World news | The Guardian
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Feb 6, 2017 2:49 PM
