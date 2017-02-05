Newsvine

Lee Roy-10779962

Lee Roy-10779962 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 673 Comments: 0 Since: Jan 2015

Donald Trump repeats respect for 'killer' Putin in Fox Super Bowl interview | US news | The Guardian

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Sun Feb 5, 2017 11:16 AM
    Discuss:

    Donald Trump has once again said that he respects Vladimir Putin, even though the Russian president is “a killer”.Speaking to Fox News, the president appeared to place the US and Russia on the same moral plane in an interview to be broadcast before the most American of sporting events, Super Bowl LI, kicks off in Houston on Sunday.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor