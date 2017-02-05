Donald Trump repeats respect for 'killer' Putin in Fox Super Bowl interview | US news | The Guardian

Donald Trump has once again said that he respects Vladimir Putin, even though the Russian president is “a killer”.Speaking to Fox News, the president appeared to place the US and Russia on the same moral plane in an interview to be broadcast before the most American of sporting events, Super Bowl LI, kicks off in Houston on Sunday.
