A Russian opposition politician and well-known Kremlin critic is in intensive care following organ failure in a sudden illness, two years after suffering a suspected poisoning, supporters said.Vladimir Kara-Murza was on a ventilator and undergoing renal dialysis and other intensive care procedures, lawyer Vadim Prokhorov wrote on Facebook late on Thursday. Kara-Murza was in a critical state, he said.
Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza in 'critical state' after organ failure | World news | The Guardian
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Feb 2, 2017 4:36 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment