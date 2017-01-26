The Standing Rock Sioux tribe has called Donald Trump’s decision to push forward the controversial Dakota Access pipeline “utterly alarming”, and warned the president that rushing through the project would break federal law.On Tuesday, Trump signed an executive order instructing the army corps of engineers to “review and approve in an expedited manner” the Dakota Access project, an 1,100-mile pipeline that would take oil from the Bakken oil fields of North Dakota to Illinois.
Standing Rock Sioux tribe says Trump is breaking law with Dakota Access order | US news | The Guardian
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jan 26, 2017 12:08 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment