Democrats reluctantly accept James Comey at FBI as Russia inquiries expand | US news | The Guardian

The director of the FBI has few friends among Capitol Hill Democrats after his high-profile statements about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. But some consider James Comey preferable to any FBI director Donald Trump would appoint, particularly in his weakened political state.Comey is under significant political pressure. The US justice department’s internal watchdog has opened an inquiry into his decision to publicly discuss, days before the vote, an FBI investigation of Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, in violation of department regulations.