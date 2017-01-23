Newsvine

Supreme court rejects appeal to restore 'discriminatory' Texas voter ID law | US news | The Guardian

Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Mon Jan 23, 2017 4:02 PM
    The supreme court on Monday rejected an appeal from Texas in its effort to restore its strict voter identification law.The justices said they will not review a lower court ruling that held the law was discriminatory. That court ordered changes in the law before the November election.

