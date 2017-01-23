The supreme court on Monday rejected an appeal from Texas in its effort to restore its strict voter identification law.The justices said they will not review a lower court ruling that held the law was discriminatory. That court ordered changes in the law before the November election.
Supreme court rejects appeal to restore 'discriminatory' Texas voter ID law | US news | The Guardian
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jan 23, 2017 4:02 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment