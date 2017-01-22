Donald Trump will not release his tax returns even after repeated promises to do so after a supposed audit, one of his senior advisers said on Sunday, confirming that the president will break a 40-year tradition and not show Americans the extent of his financial interests and obligations.
White House alienates WikiLeaks by refusing to release Trump tax returns | US news | The Guardian
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:43 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment