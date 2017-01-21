US authorities are entitled to search mobile devices owned by Canadians seeking to cross the border, a Canadian government spokesman said on Saturday. Several Canadians traveling to attend Friday’s inauguration of Donald Trump as president or Saturday’s protest march in Washington were turned away at the border earlier this week.
Canada officials defend US decision to deny entry for Women's Marchers | World news | The Guardian
Sat Jan 21, 2017
