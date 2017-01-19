A court in South Korea has refused to issue a warrant for the arrest of the acting head of Samsung, Jay Y Lee, over his alleged role in a corruption and influence-peddling scandal that threatens to bring down the country’s impeached president, Park Geun-hye.Special prosecutors investigating Park’s relationship with her longtime confidante, Choi Soon-sil, had demanded Lee’s arrest on charges of bribery, embezzlement and perjury.
South Korean court refuses arrest warrant for Samsung boss | World news | The Guardian
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jan 19, 2017 6:43 PM
