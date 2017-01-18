Newsvine

George HW Bush and wife Barbara hospitalized in Texas | US news | The Guardian

Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962
Seeded on Wed Jan 18, 2017 5:40 PM
    George HW Bush was admitted to an intensive care unit on Wednesday, and his wife, Barbara, was hospitalized as a precaution, according to his spokesman.The former president was admitted to the ICU at a Houston hospital to “address an acute respirator problem stemming from pneumonia”, a family spokesman, Jim McGrath, said in a statement. McGrath said the former first lady was hospitalized as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

