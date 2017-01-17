Newsvine

Chelsea Manning: majority of prison sentence commuted by Barack Obama | US news | The Guardian

Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Tue Jan 17, 2017 6:59 PM
    Chelsea Manning, the US army soldier who became one of the most prominent whistleblowers in modern times when she exposed the nature of warfare in Iraq and Afghanistan, and who then went on to pay the price with a 35-year military prison sentence, is to be freed in May as a gift of outgoing president Barack Obama.In the most audacious – and contentious – commutation decision to come from Obama yet, the sitting president used his constitutional power just three days before he leaves the White House to give Manning her freedom.

