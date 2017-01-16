Newsvine

US transfers 10 Guantánamo prisoners to Oman | US news | The Guardian

Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962
Seeded on Mon Jan 16, 2017 5:06 PM
    Oman has received 10 inmates from the US military prison at Guantánamo Bay, in a move to reduce their numbers days before the US president, Barack Obama, leaves office.A statement from the sultanate’s foreign ministry did not disclose the nationality of the prisoners who would reside in the Gulf country on a temporary basis.

