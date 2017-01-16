A man suspected of shooting dead 39 people in a New Year’s Eve attack on a nightclub in Istanbul has been arrested, Turkish officials have confirmed. It is understood the Uzbek national, named as Abdulkadir Masharipov by the Turkish media, was captured in a raid by security forces on a house in the residential Esenyurt district of Istanbul, just 25 miles from where the attack took place.
Istanbul nightclub gunman arrested, say Turkish officials | World news | The Guardian
