Istanbul nightclub gunman arrested, say Turkish officials | World news | The Guardian

Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Mon Jan 16, 2017 4:36 PM
    A man suspected of shooting dead 39 people in a New Year’s Eve attack on a nightclub in Istanbul has been arrested, Turkish officials have confirmed. It is understood the Uzbek national, named as Abdulkadir Masharipov by the Turkish media, was captured in a raid by security forces on a house in the residential Esenyurt district of Istanbul, just 25 miles from where the attack took place.

