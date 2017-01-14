Residents of the Iraqi city of Mosul have said up to 30 civilians were killed in an airstrike on a district held by Islamic State this week.The witnesses said it was not immediately clear if the attack was carried out by the US-led coalition fighting Isis, or by Iraqi forces that have been making advances in the city.
Airstrike thought to target Isis kills up to 30 civilians in Mosul | World news | The Guardian
Seeded on Sat Jan 14, 2017 6:32 PM
