Newsvine

Lee Roy-10779962

Lee Roy-10779962 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 648 Comments: 0 Since: Jan 2015

Senior British politicians 'targeted by Kremlin' for smear campaigns | World news | The Guardian

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Sat Jan 14, 2017 6:23 PM
    Discuss:

    A former Foreign Office minister has claimed that senior British politicians are being targeted by the Kremlin for potentially compromising details about their private lives that might be used to discredit them.The Labour MP, Chris Bryant, a former minister for Europe and ex-chair of the all-party parliamentary group for Russia, said he had been a victim of such tactics himself, and was “absolutely certain” that high-profile government figures such as the foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, and the international trade secretary, Liam Fox, will have been investigated by individuals linked to Russia or employed directly by Moscow.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor