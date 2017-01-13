A Senate intelligence committee inquiry plans to interview senior figures in the incoming Trump administration as part of its inquiry into Russian hacking of the US election, its chairman said on Friday.The announcement comes one week before Donald Trump assumes the presidency and amid a bitter row between the president-elect and the US intelligence agencies he will soon lead.
Senate intelligence committee to question Trump team on Russia links | US news | The Guardian
