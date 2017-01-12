The justice department’s Office of the Inspector General announced on Thursday that it would conduct a review of the handling of the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email server during her time as secretary of state.The independent auditor said the sprawling review would include an examination of whether the FBI director, James Comey, violated policy or procedure when he sent Congress notification about new evidence his department had discovered, 11 days before the presidential election.
Justice department to review FBI's conduct in Clinton email inquiry | US news | The Guardian
