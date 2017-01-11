An American and an Australian professor who were kidnapped in Kabul five months ago have pleaded with US president-elect Donald Trump to help secure their release in a video released by the Taliban.The video, uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday and apparently filmed on 1 January, is the first public sign of life of the two teachers since their abduction.
Kidnapped professors beg Trump to negotiate release in Taliban video | World news | The Guardian
Seeded on Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:30 PM
